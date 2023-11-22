It’s the holiday season, which means it’s time to eat delicious food and hang out with your love ones. It’s also good time to catch up on the hottest new movies out there.

Fortunately for you, we know a few. We’ve got animation, thrillers, and a genie. And it’s all in this week’s, Showtime.

“Leo”

Adam Sandler voices a class pet in the feel-good animation comedy “Leo.”

As he approaches the big 75, Leo starts to worry he is nearing the end of his life, leading to a bit of an identity crisis. Now, the smart lizard wants to see the world outside of his classroom tank, and with the help of students, he does.

“Napoleon”

Joaquin Phoenix takes the crown in “Napoleon.”

The historical drama follows the French leader’s rise to power as well as his relationship with his one true love; Empress Josephine.

“Leave the World Behind”

Trusting strangers is never anyone’s first option. But it’s one family’s only option after their vacation is interrupted by two strangers bearing news of a blackout.

Julia Roberts and Mahersala Ali, star as opposites in the new Netflix thriller “Leave the World Behind.”

Together, the unfamiliar duo must decide the best way to survive the potential crisis.

“Good Burger 2”

Nearly three decades after the first film, Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell are reunited in “Good Burger 2.”

In the sequel, the pair team up to stop the fast food chain from replacing its employees with robots.

“Genie”

Melissa McCarthy is granting unlimited wishes in Peacock’s movie “Genie.”

After being trapped in a jewelry box for 2,000 years, Mccarthy’s character is on a mission to help a workaholic man win his family back right before Christmas.

