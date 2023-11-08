What goes on in the mind of a murderer, the results of a wish gone wrong, the journey of history’s most famous parents and sisterhood is truly powerful.

All this, and more, is coming your way on this week’s Showtime.

“The Marvels“

Girls may rule the world but “The Marvels” can save the universe.

Brie Larson’s back as Captain Marvel in this latest MCU offering that proves three super-powered females are better than one.

“It’s a Wonderful Knife”

“It’s a Wonderful Knife” is just the kind-of Christmas slasher movie you’ve been waiting for. The film’s a gory re-telling of the holiday classic, “It’s a Wonderful Life,” except this time around, angels don’t get their wings, they get cut to pieces.

“Journey to Bethlehem”

The story of Joseph and Mary and the birth of Jesus Christ is re-told with lots of music in “Journey to Bethlehem.” You hear a mix of modern pop songs and classic Christmas melodies as you watch the greatest story ever told.

“Rumble Through the Dark”

Just when Aaron Eckhart thinks he’s through fighting, he gets pulled back in. “Rumble Through the Dark” is the story of one man’s struggle to save his family home.

Bella Thorne co-stars.

“The Killer”

Being a murderer-for-hire takes a certain mindset. Michael Fassbender has it down in spades. In “The Killer,” he plays a hit man on a mission to right a job gone wrong.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.