Crime might be on the minds of moviegoers this weekend. From game shows and gambling, to turning murder-for-hire into art, this week’s streaming showtime has all the juicy drama and then some.

“Quiz Lady“

Sandra Oh and Awkwafina star as polar-opposite sisters in “Quiz Lady”. Awkwafina plays up-tight, game show enthusiast, and Sandra is her chaotic and fun-loving sister. They cook up a scheme to use Anne’s quiz-show skills to pay off their mom’s gambling debts.

“Helen’s Dead”

It’s a real whodunnit in “Helen’s Dead.” In what seems like an average dinner party, turns into a real life game of clue, When party-goer, Helen, turns up dead, and with a surprise drop in from her BF, played by Tyrese Gibson. He’s going to figure out which one of the guests killed his girl.

“Squealer”

We have a Tyrese Gibson double feature. Tyrese is also starring with Theo Rossi in the Netflix movie, “Squealer.”

When young women go missing in their small town, its up to Tyrese and Theo to figure out why. Things get an even scarier turn when all signs point to a butcher,

who may have been chopping up more than his live stock.

“The Kill Room”

Uma Thurman and Samuel L. Jackson team up in “The Kill Room,” Uma plays an art dealer, while Samuel is a criminal, who decide to work together to benefit both of their businesses. In order to have some art to back up their scheme they use a hitman, played by joe manganiello, as an artist, but their plans start to go haywire when the hitman’s work becomes popular with art collectors.

