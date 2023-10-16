Lies and murders always make for good movies, at least when they’re fictional.

But for a good comedy, take a couple of old guys and drop ’em into a world of high tech. Then you’re ready for a good laugh.

The movies in this week’s Showtime will have you fighting over the remote control.

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

In the 1920s, members of the Osage Native American tribe were killed after oil was found on their land.

“Killers of the Flower Moon” is about the murders and the FBI investigation into their deaths. Directed by Martin Scorsese, the movie stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Lily Gladstone and Robert De Niro.

“Old Dads”

What’s old is still old in the Netflix movie “Old Dads.”

A middle-aged father and his two best friends sell their company to a young ‘un. Hilarity ensues when the old man and his buds try to keep up with the changing world.

“Sick Girl”

Talk about a sick joke. Nina Dobrev tells her best friends she’s ill in hopes of keeping the crew together in “Sick Girl.”

Problem is, it’s a lie.

“Butcher’s Crossing“

“Butcher’s Crossing” follows a college dropout who joins a team of buffalo hunters in the Colorado wilderness.

Nic Cage plays one of the hunters who shows him the ropes.

“Pain Hustlers”

No pain, no gain. “Pain Hustlers” tells the story of Emily Blunt’s journey as a pharmaceutical sales rep selling opioids.

When the company she works for starts selling a cancer pain relief spray with fentanyl, they pop up on the FBI’s radar.

Chris Evans and Andy Garcia also star in the flick.

