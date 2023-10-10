Sometimes you just want to be a blob and watch movies on your couch. In the good ole days, they called that being a “couch potato.” I call it “working remotely.”

Whatever you call it, there are plenty to choose from at home through video on demand.

Here are some newbies for you to check out.

“In the Fire“

Curing people who are different is Amber Heard’s specialty in the movie called “In the Fire.”

The actress plays a doctor who travels to a remote plantation in the 1890s to care for a disturbed boy.

Problem is, she’s not welcome.

You see, the local priest believes the boy is possessed by the Devil and blames him for all the bad things happening in their town.

“Dear David”

A viral thread on X, formally know as Twitter, is now a movie called, “Dear David.”

It’s inspired by true events from comic artist, Adam Ellis’ twitter feed.

His problems begin when he responds to an internet troll and the ghost of a boy named David starts to haunt him and tries to kill him.

“Impuratus“

It’s no laughing matter in “Impuratus.”

This horror flick follows a police detective, who is summoned to an insane asylum to investigate a bizarre case. While doing so, he meets a veteran on his death bed who claims to have actually been possessed by a malevolent entity in the year 1862.

“Dark Harvest“

A monster, named “Sawtooth Jack” comes out of the cornfields every Halloween to terrorize everyone in a small Midwestern town.

But the teenagers there have had enough of this and they plan to crush him before midnight. It’s a matter of life or death in the thriller “Dark Harvest.”

“Down Low“

A wild night turns disastrous in the comedy “Down Low.”

For one middle-aged man, a “happy ending” from a young masseur is all it takes for him to come out of the closet, and let’s just says his wife and sons aren’t happy about it.

“Dangerous Waters“

A single mom goes sailing with her new boyfriend and brings her teenage daughter along. But nothing is smooth sailing in this thriller “Dangerous Waters.”

Ray Liotta plays a bad guy who crashes their vacay all because of the new bf’s mysterious past. So this little fam has no choice but to fight back.

