If you want a thrill this weekend but don’t want to shell out the bucks to see “Magic Mike Live?” (Shame on you. They’re worth every penny.)

What Shireen is trying to say is, after getting your fill of naked hunks, recover with one of the movies in this week’s Showtime.

Jacqueline Byers (as Sister Ann): “I believe the demon that is tormenting Natalie and the demon that possessed my mother are one and the same.”

It’s time to exorcise … but it’s not your usual cross-training in “Prey for the Devil.”

The Catholic Church is training clergy to perform exorcisms — including a nun who’s gearing up for the fight from hell.

Ella Balinska (as Cherie): “One drink?”

Talk about a terrible first date, in “Run Sweetheart Run.”

Single mom Cherie, played by Ella Balinska, jumps back into the world of dating. She should have looked where she was jumping, because her psycho blind date is hunting her like an animal.

Geoffrey Cantor (as Dr. Falk): “We can ask the board for permission to perform an emergency termination.”

Bruce MacVittie (as Director Richardson): “Is there a chance that she could survive the pregnancy?”

Geoffrey Cantor (as Dr. Falk): Maybe 50%.”

John Rothman (as Director McDonald): “Resulting in the birth of a healthy child?”

Elizabeth Banks (as Joy): “I’m here. I’m right here.”

A 1960’s housewife named Joy, played by Elizabeth Banks, is over the moon with her pregnancy, until she learns that the pregnancy could kill her.

After getting help from a group of women to get an abortion, she decides to join them and help fight for women’s rights in “Call Jane.”

Nnamdi Asomugha (as Danny Baldwin): “Mind taking a look at this?”

Jessica Chastain (as Amy Loughren): “Huh. The insulin in her system, it’s a double medication error, which is really rare.”

Nnamdi Asomugha (as Danny Baldwin): “We understand that you work with a Charlie Cullen. Could he be involved with this?”

No one’s on the road to recovery in “The Good Nurse.” A trail of murders are leading to Eddie Redmayne’s hospital. (A hospital? What’s that? It’s a big building with patients, but that’s not important now.)

Lyric Ross (as Kat Elliot, voice): “Who are you and what are you doing in my dreams?”

Jordan Peele (as Wild, voice): “We are Wendell and Wild.”

Lyric Ross (as Kat Elliot, voice): “Who?”

“Wendell & Wild” is the story of two demon brothers who want to get to the land of the living. In order to do that, they need the help of a 13-year-old girl named Kat.

The stop motion Netflix film reunites comedy duo stars Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele as the demons,

Keegan-Michael Key (as Wendell, voice): “I’m coming for you.”

Lyric Ross (as Kat Elliot, voice): “Everyone has demons. My demons have names.”

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.