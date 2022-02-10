Thrills, kills, even a rom-com. Variety is the spice of life, and it’s also the main ingredient in this week’s showtime.

Zoe Kravitz (as Angela Childs): “I may have heard a crime on one of the streams.”

Devin Ratray: “The devices pick up lots of things. Just mark this degraded audio and delete it.”

Don’t panic. OK, maybe panic a little.

In the new thriller “Kimi,” Zoe Kravitz plays a tech worker who overhears a violent crime, but when no one believes her, she’s forced to do the thing she fears the most in the name of justice: leave her apartment.

Here’s something even scarier, the film’s got no score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Liam Neeson (as Travis Block): “If I found out you had anything to do with my granddaughter disappearing, you’re gonna need more men.”

Come on, bad guys! Haven’t you learned? You don’t mess with Liam Neeson’s family?

In “Blacklight,” the action star plays an FBI operative who uncovers a dangerous government plot. Now, the people he works for are coming after him.

Watch at your own risk. “Blacklight” has no Rotten Tomatoes score.

Kenneth Branagh (as Hercule Poirot): “The murderer is one of you. Were you aware of any grudges?”

Emma Mackay (as Jacqueline de Bellefort): “Madame is used to getting what she wants.”

OK, whodunnit? Agatha Christie’s murder mystery “Death on the Nile” comes to the big screen, and Kenneth Branagh is on the case.

Murder is bad, but Rotten Tomatoes says the movie’s fresh.

Rahim Rosen (as reporter): “In 36 hours, superstar Kat Valdez and Grammy winning Bastian will perform their new song “Marry Me,” and exchange vows in front of a streaming audience of 20 million people.”

Jennifer Lopez is ready to tie the knot in the new rom-com “Marry Me.” the singer plays a global pop star who finds out her fiancee is cheating on her, so she decides to marry a random concert-goer played by Owen Wilson.

J-Lo can hit the high notes, but we don’t know about the movie. It has no score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Jennifer Lopez (as Kat Valdez): “All right, let’s do it again from the top.”

