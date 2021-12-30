This week’s showtime is a little different.

There are no big blockbusters dropping before the new year, but that’s OK. We’re checking out two new movies you can enjoy from the comfort of your safe home, in this week’s showtime.

Dakota Johnson (as Nina): “Hey! You’re mommy’s little girl. You’re my big girl. She’s driving me crazy.”

Dagmara Dominczyk (as Callie): “What were your daughters like when they were little?”

Save the drama for your mama! Olivia Colman and Dakota Johnson star in the psychological drama called “The Lost Daughter.”

The film is directed by Maggie Gyllenhall, and it tells the story of a college professor who becomes obsessed with a young mother after the two meet while on vacation.

This one’s sure to end your year with a bang! Rotten Tomatoes says it’s certified fresh.

Jessie T. Usher (as Quinn): “We are going in the water risking our lives every day to maybe get a fish. The sharks are waiting out there.”

Matthew Rhys (as Grimes): “Who wants to get in my face hole?”

Jessie T. Usher (as Quinn): “I’m gonna make sure we never lose another seal.”

Teamwork makes the dream work! A group of seals are joining forces in the new animated comedy called “Seal Team.” Why? Because they want sharks to stop eating them! Fair enough.

Kids might actually give the movie their immediate seal of approval but Rotten Tomatoes? Not so much. It’s got no score yet.

