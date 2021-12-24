Giving viewers the movie lowdown, it’s just one of the many public services provided by Deco Drive.

Carrie-Anne Moss (as Trinity): “Neo!”

Keanu Reeves (as Neo): “Trinity!”

Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss share the screen and jump off buildings, again, in “The Matrix Resurrections.”

Neo enters a stronger, more secure and far more dangerous Matrix, with a new enemy to fight. Although he’s got some backup, it’s time to take the red pill.

Rotten Tomatoes says, this fourth installment is fresh.

Matthew McConaughey (as Buster Moon): “I won’t let you down, sir.”

Bobby Cannavale (as Jimmy Crystal): “You better not, or I’ll throw you off the roof!”

In “Sing 2,” the songs, the stage and the stakes are twice as big.

Buster Moon and his cast of animal performers try to launch an extravaganza in Las Vegas, the entertainment capital of the world, but first, they have to convince a reclusive rock star to join in.

No convincing necessary. According to Rotten Tomatoes, these performances are fresh.

Zachary Levi (as Kurt Warner): “I was meant for something, something more.”

McKylin Rowe (as Marshall): “You think you can be that guy?”

Zachary Levi (as Kurt Warner): “Yeah, I do.”

McKylin Rowe (as Marshall): “What are you doing here?”

Zachary Levi plays Super Bowl MVP Quarterback, Kurt Warner, in “American Underdog.”

Warner’s story of perseverance and determination to make it in the NFL is the backbone of the story.

Anna Paquin plays Kurt’s wife, Brenda. She definitely caught one of his most important passes.

According to Rotten Tomatoes, these performances are fresh.

Ralph Fiennes (as Orlando Oxford): “Your reputation precedes you.”

“The King’s Man,” is the third installment in the “Kingsman” series, but this one is a prequel.

Ralph Fiennes stars in the action adventure about a man racing against time to stop history’s worst tyrants and criminal masterminds from plotting a war that could destroy everything.

Rotten Tomatoes says don’t race to watch this one, it’s a splat.

