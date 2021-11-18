Sit, snack and watch! It sounds so simple, but really, I still need more practice.

If you’re in the same boat, we’re here for you.

We have three solid reasons to get movie mesmerized in this week’s “Showtime.”

Will Smith (as Richard): “Venus Williams, who is your best friend?”

Saniyya Sidney (as Venus): “You, Daddy.”

Will Smith (as Richard): “Serena Williams, who is your best friend?”

Demi Singleton (as Serena): “Venus. Then you, after Venus.”

“King Richard” is serving up the true story of Venus and Serena Williams and their dad Richard.

Will Smith plays the tennis pros’ dad who coaches the girls to greatness.

Sophia Taylor Ali (as Alia): “Aunties, all they do is sit around and gossip.”

Richa Chandra (as Swati): “You too, when should we start our wedding shopping?”

Sophia Taylor Ali (as Alia): “God, that is so annoying.”

Alia is a college freshman who’s bummed about coming home to New Jersey for the summer in “India Sweets and Spice.”

When she learns her parents weren’t always uptight snobs, her eyes are opened.

She realizes Mom and Dad were cool, back in the day.

Ghostbusters: “You experience feelings of dread in your basement or attic? You or anyone in your family ever seen a spook, specter or ghost?”

This sequel to the 1980s hit is set 30 years later, after the second film and follows the daughter of original Ghostbuster, Egon Spengler and her two kids.

There’s something strange in the neighborhood in “Ghostbusters: Afterlife.”

The family realizes grandpa didn’t bust all the ghosts and teams up with a local teacher played by Paul Rudd to to save the town.

Wanna snag a couple of free tickets to watch “Ghostbusters: Afterlife?”

All you have to do is email us your name and phone number to giveaways@decodrive.com.

Good luck!

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.