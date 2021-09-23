Today is the first day of fall. But that doesn’t have much to do with new movie releases.

But if you’re celebrating the season, you can fall into the four films in this week’s “Showtime.”

Vanessa Hudgens (as Sunny Starscout): “Izzy, we’re going to Zephyr Heights!”

Kimiko Glenn (as Izzy Moonbow): “The Pegasus city?

Vanessa Hudgens (as Sunny Starscout): “We need to find out what happened to your magic and bring it back.”

Kimiko Glenn (as Izzy Moonbow): “But the Pegasi are bad news.”

Saddle up. “My Little Pony: A New Generation” is a cool ride with everybody’s favorite animated equine characters.

When a unicorn shows up without her magic, the search is on to find out where it went — and maybe turn old enemies into new friends.

Logan Marshall-Green (as Henry): “What were you doing across town earlier?”

Freida Pinto (as Meera): “Everyone is keeping secrets.”

Logan Marshall-Green (as Henry): “You’re not hiding anything from you, are you?”

A home invasion drives a couple to the limit in “Intrusion.”

Is it a random incident or something much scarier? You’re gonna have to watch to find out.

Melissa McCarthy (as Lilly Maynard): “We’re gonna move on and move up. We’re gonna find an even better life than the one that we had.”

“The Starling” is a movie for the birds, and that’s a good thing.

Melissa McCarthy and Chris O’Dowd star as a married couple trying to keep it together after suffering a major tragedy.

Nik Doldani (as Jared Kalwani): “You’re really going to tell these people that the only thing they have left of their son is a letter that you wrote to yourself?”

Julianne Moore (as Heidi Hansen): “So you and Connor, tell us something please.”

Ben Platt (as Evan Hansen): “Right. Umm.”

“Dear Evan Hansen” took Broadway by storm. Now, the Tony Award-winning musical is a big-screen experience.

The story of a lonely high school student yearning for connection hasn’t lost any of its emotional power. And if you know the songs, you can sing along.

Ben Platt (as Evan Hansen): “Let that lonely feeling wash away / Maybe there’s a reason / To believe you’ll be OK.”

