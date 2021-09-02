Not all movies are getting delayed again. We’ve got three new ones coming out this weekend, and let me just check my watch here. Yep: it’s Showtime.

Olivia Munn (as Dahlia): “Stop prying into my family.”

Shea Whigham (as Parker): “I’m trying to keep Ashley from getting taken away from you.”

Olivia Munn is a single mom trying to get by in “The Gateway.” Her husband gets them mixed up in a drug deal gone wrong, and only a hero social worker, played by Shea Whigham, can save them.

Olivia Munn: “Intuitively, she knows that he is a good guy with a really good soul who wants to help, but on the surface, her intellect is telling her, ‘Don’t trust anyone.'”

Awkwafina (as Katy): “Who are you?”

Marvel is introducing us to its first Asian superhero in “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.” A martial arts master has to deal with his past, while getting involved with a mysterious organization called Ten Rings.

Star Simu Liu says being part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is a big deal.

Simu Liu: “Being a full-fledged MCU superhero is an absolute dream come true, and I don’t say that lightly.”

Billy Porter (as Fabulous Godmother): “Do you wanna go to that ball and meet a bunch of rich people who will change your life?”

Camila Cabello (as Cinderella): “Yes, I was just crying and singing about it like two minutes ago.”

From the Miami premiere to Amazon Prime Video, Camila Cabello is the belle of the ball in Cinderella.” The musical is a new take on the classic fairy tale, with the SoFlo star making her acting debut.

Camila tells Deco she wanted to make sure she portrayed Cinderella as a fully formed person.

Camila Cabello: “Even though the messages that come across is that she’s ambitious and she is an independent thinker and all of these things, she still has fear, and she still has doubts.”

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.