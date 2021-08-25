It’s summer, which means it’s hot, humid and it might rain, so why not stay in and watch a movie? This week, you can see a not so sweet horror flick! A dad who fails at parenting, and a couple who needs a therapist ASAP!

“They just announced the lockdown. We’re getting through it. I hate your face. My face? I hate your face.”

Most relationships are great, at least when compared to James McAvoy and Sharon Horgan’s in the film, “Together.”

The two were on the rocks before the COVID lockdown.

Now that they’re stuck in tight quarters, they’re forced to face their issues. Yikes.

James McAvoy: “It is an emotional, comical, traumatic, roller coaster ride through the pandemic and a dysfunctional, functional relationship.”

“We just have to contain them. This is only happening because you said, ‘See you later.'”

“I said it without meaning it like any decent person would, and somehow, he is charming my dad.”

John Cena plays an unwanted pal in “Vacation Friends.”

Two couples meet while on vacation in Mexico.

Let’s just say they find out what happens south of the border doesn’t stay south of the border.

“My father lusted after freedom. The kind of freedom most free people never experience.”

It’s a father-daughter duo in “Flag Day.”

Sean Penn plays a suspected counterfeiter. The Oscar winner’s real life daughter, Dylan Penn, plays his on-screen daughter, who’s trying to come to terms with her dad’s dark past.

“Candyman, the urban legend is if you say his name five times while looking in the mirror, he appears in the reflection and kills you.”

He might sound sweet, but you definitely don’t wanna say Candyman’s name.

The supernatural slasher movie is a sequel to the famed ’90s film.

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II plays Anthony McCoy. The baby from the original movie, who’s now all grown up and dealing with all kinds of scary stuff, like the trailer for the movie, which still freaks him out.

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II: “It was kinda terrifying. A little bit more than kinda. It was definitely, definitely terrifying, so I’m excited to see what happens when I do watch the movie in theaters.”

“You should say his name. I dare you.”

“Candyman, Candyman, Candyman, Candyman…”

“Shhhh, don’t.”

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.