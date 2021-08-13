The forecast for the weekend is rain, rain, rain, so it’s the perfect time to movie, movie, movie … and, with four new films to choose from, there’s no time like Showtime.

Aretha Franklin needs no introduction, but with a life as legendary as the Queen of Soul, it’s about time we got a biopic.

Jennifer Hudson was hand-picked by Aretha to star in “Respect,” a drama that recounts the ups and downs of the icon’s life and career.

Jennifer Hudson: “Like, OK, if God placed me here, I have no choice but to be prepared. If Aretha says, ‘Do this,’ then I guess I must be able to, and that is what gave me the encouragement to be able to get through it.”

Brendan Sexton III (as Raylan): “Now, I don’t know who he is, but I know who he’s not. Should I tell her or you?”

If you were one of the moviegoers who got the you-know-what scared out of you by “Don’t Breathe,” you’re in luck. It’s time for a re-ride.

“Don’t Breathe 2” takes place a decade after the original. Norman Nordstrom is still blind, and he’ll still do whatever it takes to stay alive.

Daniel Durant (as Leo Rossi): “You’re the girl with the deaf family, and you sing? Interesting.”

In “CODA,” the only hearing member of a deaf family has to make a choice: stay at home and and help run the family business, or chase her dream of a singing career.

Ryan Reynolds (as Guy): “Do you ever think that there’s gotta be … more?”

Lil Re Howery (as Buddy): “More to what?”

Ryan Reynolds (as Guy): “The stuff we do day after day. Being shot at, run over, taken hostage.”

Game on! Ryan Reynolds stars in “Free Guy.” He learns he’s just a character in a video game that’s going offline.

The summer blockbuster touches on the human connection and what it means to be alive.

Ryan told Deco that’s just as important as the fun stuff.

Ryan Reynolds: “I think you have to have an emotional component. I think, for me, that’s what makes people wan to see a movie again, again and again.”

Ryan Reynolds (as Guy): “This is the first time I’ve ever driven a car before!”

Jodie Comer (as Milie): “I really wish you’d mentioned that.”

Ryan Reynolds (as Guy): “Yeah!

Jodie Comer (as Milie): Yeah!”

