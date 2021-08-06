We’re not divas. We’re not asking for much. We just want a reason to snack in an air-conditioned theater for two hours. Here’s this week’s Showtime.

Peter Capaldi (as Thinker): “This is suicide.”

Joel Kinnaman (as Colonel Rick Flag): “Well, that’s kind of our thing.”

David Dastmalchian (as Polka-Dot Man): “I’m a superhero.”

The biggest bunch of misfits on the planet return to kick butt and take names in “The Suicide Squad.”

Margot Robbie’s back as the group’s lovely lunatic, Harley Quinn.

Quinn’s a special kind of crazy, and Margot likes that — a lot.

Harley Quinn: “I love playing Harley Quinn. She’s unpredictable, she’s kinda crazy, she has good intentions and goes about it in the worst kinds of ways. We have a good time, yeah. She gets to really kick ass in this one.”

Marc Marder (as Officer Majessy): “My friend, come out. It’s a misunderstanding.”

A vacation turns into a living nightmare for John David Washington in “Beckett.”

After he survives a car crash, Washington’s character becomes a wanted man. If only he knew why.

Rosa Acosta (as Lupe): “You need this money, right? Well, I’m your only option.”

Nick Cannon shoots and scores!

Nick directed and stars in “She Ball,” a gritty sports drama about a guy trying to save his neighborhood community center. He needs an outsider’s help to get the job done.

Winston Duke (as Will): “You are being considered for the amazing opportunity of life.”

“Nine Days” turns the tables on the question “What happens after we die?” to “What goes on before we’re born?”

Winston Duke plays Will. It’s his job to interview souls hoping to become alive.

Winston Duke: “I always love feeling like I climb a mountain while I read a script, I love that my characters and the story ends up someplace completely different than where it starts off.”

Winston Duke (as Will): “You’ve been here a few days, but you’ve lived every second.”

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.