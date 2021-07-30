A cruise, prison, a wedding and a medieval giant. Don’t worry, that’s not a movie on crack. It’s four very different new films, and we’ve got a preview in this week’s Showtime.

Dwayne Johnson (as Frank Wolff): “Here we go.”

Emily Blunt (as Lily Houghton): “Sometimes it needs just a bit of a…”

Dwayne Johnson (as Frank Wolff): “Nobody touches my engine but me. What did I just…”

Emily Blunt (as Lily Houghton): “There ya go!”

This cruise will rock your world. Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt star in Disney’s “Jungle Cruise.”

The two team up on a journey down the Amazon to find a special tree with healing powers. Gee, and my last cruise only offered a free buffet.

Anyway, Emily says, get ready for a wild ride.

Emily Blunt: “You’re taken on this roller coaster injected with thrill and suspense and humor.”

Joel Edgerton (as The Lord): “And what do you have to gain in facing all of this?”

Dev Patel (as Gawain): “Honor.”

Welcome to medieval times!

“The Green Knight” follows King Arthur’s nephew, who’s tracking down a mysterious giant. Because whenever there’s a giant, it must be slayed.

Matt Damon (as Bill Baker): “She’s my little girl.”

Abigail Breslin (as Allison Breslin): “Dad, please.”

Matt Damon (as Bill Baker): “I’m not gonna give up.”

Matt Damon is a dad on a mission. In “Stillwater,” he’s trying to get his daughter out of a French prison for a murder she may not have committed. When he has trouble dealing with the legal system, he takes matters into his own hands.

The Oscar winner told Deco the audience has to decide if what he ends up doing is justified.

Matt Damon: “I think it’s tough to say. If you were in his shoes, how far would you go to try to help, you know?”

Christina Milian (as Erica Wilson): “So, you here on vacation?”

Sinqua Walls (as Caleb King): “My brother’s wedding is here, and there is the happy couple now.”

Jay Pharoah (as Jason King): “Erica?!”

Well, this is awkward.

Christina Milian stars in “Resort to Love.” She’s a wannabe pop star who agrees to perform at her ex-fiancé’s wedding.

Only thing is, she seems to still have feelings for him. Drama ensues.

