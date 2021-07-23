Are you looking for something to do this weekend? How about a movie? This week, you’ll be scared out of your seat, cry like a baby and think about that long-lost love. Time to check out this week’s Showtime.

Úrsula Corberó (as The Baroness): “I’ve been following you for some time.

Henry Golding (as Snake Eyes): “Do I know you?”

Úrsula Corberó (as The Baroness): “But I know you, Snake Eyes.”

“Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins” is kicking butt and taking names.

Henry Golding stars as the ninja commando. BTW, ninjas aren’t born with mad fighting skills. They gotta learn ’em.

Vicky Krieps (as Prisca): “You have wrinkles!”

Talk about a horror movie. This one’s about aging. Noooo!

When a family goes on vacation to a secluded beach, they get way more than a tan: they get old. In fact, their entire lives are reduced into just one day.

M. Night Shyamalan: “That thing of horror and beauty together is what makes ‘Old,’ I think, special for audiences, that they see it and it sticks with them.”

Mark Wahlberg (as Joe Bell): “I’ve decided to walk across America. I will talk to anyone who will listen about bullying.”

Grab some tissues, ’cause you’re gonna need them to watch “Joe Bell.”

Mark Wahlberg’s Joe, a dad on a mission. Joe’s son takes his own life after being bullied, so Dad starts a hike across the U.S. to raise awareness about bullying.

Felicity Jones (as Ellie): “While I was researching my next feature, I came across a letter: 1965 illicit love affair.”

“The Last Letter from Your Lover” is a love story decades in the making.

Felicity Jones is a journalist who finds a couple’s love letters from the 1960s, so she puts her journalism skills to work and tries to find the couple. The goal: give them the happily ever after they never got back in the day.

Emile Hirsch (as Byron Crawford): “Another girl vanished from a truck stop outside Pensacola last night.”

“Midnight in the Switchgrass” stars Bruce Willis, Megan Fox and Emile Hirsch.

The long-arm-of-the-law trio investigates a string of brutal highway murders, but will Megan’s character also fall prey to the truck stop killer?

Randall Emmett, director, “Midnight in the Switchgrass”: “She doesn’t want these girls to be forgotten, even if it means risking her job and ultimately her life.”

