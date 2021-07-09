There are two super new movies out this week. One is about a superhero, and the other is super scary. Someone needs to make a movie about a scary super hero. Until that happens, check out this week’s Showtime.

Scarlett Johansson (as Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow): “Before I was an Avenger, I made mistakes and a lot of enemies.”

Everyone has skeletons in their closet. Mine are next to my glorious shoe collection.

Black Widow’s skeletons involve a lot of family drama, and we do mean a lot.

“Black Widow” is the much anticipated standalone Marvel movie about the superhero’s past.

Scarlett Johansson: “Her little sister Yelena really forces her to face a lot of the trauma she’s experienced, instead of running from it, and understand and process what has actually happened to her “

Character in “Fear Street Part 2: 1978”: “You feel it, don’t you? There’s something holding us down, cursing us. Run!”

Man, I’m glad my parents never sent me to summer camp.

“Fear Street Part 2: 1978” is the second chapter in a Netflix horror movie series. The flick tells another shady story about the Town of Shadyside, where a masked killer is on the loose at summer camp. So much for bonfires and relaxing days at the lake.

Character in “Fear Street Part 2: 1978”: “You! You swore.”

Character in “Fear Street Part 2: 1978”: “It’s becoming a habit.”

