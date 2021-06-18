It’s been raining for days, which means stay in and watch movies … plus you don’t have to water the grass. Wanna know what to see? Here’s what’s happening in this week’s Showtime.

Salma Hayek (as Sonia Kincaid): “I need you to protect us. We’re trying to have a baby.”

Ryan Reynolds (as Michael Bryce): “May God have mercy on our souls.”

“Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard.” The plot of the movie isn’t as confusing as the title, we promise.

Dysfunctional heroes Ryan Reynolds, Samuel L. Jackson and Salma Hayek are trying to save Europe from a massive cyberattack.

The first movie, in 2017, was all about Ryan and Sam. Now Salma is front and center in the sequel.

Salma Hayek: “I had to play a character that hopefully didn’t interrupt it, the chemistry, but added to it.”

Melody Hurd (as Maddy Logelin): “How does it look?”

Kevin Hart (as Matthew Logelin): “I think it’s a new look. I think it’s a new hairstyle that can catch on if given a chance.”

Kevin Hart stars as a single dad in “Fatherhood.” After his wife dies, Hart has to be mother and father to their little girl. It’s based on a true story.

Rita Moreno: “Little Puerto Rican girl, whom nobody thought too much of, at MGM with a contract.”

Rita Moreno is a triple threat. She can sing, dance and act.

Now she’s the subject of the documentary “Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go for It.” Rita and some of her famous friends take a look at her life and work.

Luke Wilson (as Rusty Russell): “The way I see it, you can either work the field or play the field.”

Let’s hear it for the underdogs. Luke Wilson stars as a high school football coach in “12 Mighty Orphans.”

Wilson leads this unexpected team to a state title during the Great Depression.

Maya Rudolph (as Daniela Paguro, voice): “We do not go anywhere near the surface, got it?”

In “Luca,” a young boy and his new bestie have amazing adventures throughout the Italian Riviera … but their summer of fun in the sun could end quickly if Luca’s secret comes out.

Shhh, don’t tell anyone: Luca’s a sea monster from another world.

Fisherman: “What’s wrong with you, stupido?

Jack Dylan Grazer (as Alberto Scorfano, voice): “You do it now. Just say the thing.”

Jacob Tremblay (as Luca Paguro, voice): “What’s wrong with you, stupido?

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.