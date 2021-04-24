This week’s new movies are out of this world. A couple calls it quits, astronauts need to figure out how to survive in space, and two strangers have a baby together. It’s time to check out this week’s Showtime.

Ed Helms (as Matt): “I have some exciting news. I’m pregnant. I mean, the surrogate is pregnant.”

Ed Helms is a first-time father in “Together Together,” a quirky comedy about a single, middle-aged man who hires a woman in her 20s to be his surrogate.

But, where are the boundaries when the two learn to love each other?

Ed Helms: “The movie doesn’t try too hard at any point, and that can be scary for someone like me, who comes from a lot of comedies that do try too hard.”

William Jackson Harper (as Doug): “Marry me.”

It’s not you. It’s me.

Aya Cash (eye-ya) and William Jackson Harper star in “We Broke Up.” After 10 years together, the couple breaks up right before they’re supposed to go to a family wedding. Instead of telling everyone the truth, they pretend they’re still an item.​

Anna Kendrick (as Zoe Levenson): “How much time do we have before it’s too late?”

Toni Collette (as Marina Barnett): “Twenty days.”

Anna Kendrick (as Zoe Levenson): “I think we should put ourselves at risk.”

Get ready to blast off in “Stowaway.” Anna Kendrick and Toni Collette are astronauts on a mission to Mars.

They find a stowaway on board. The crew doesn’t have enough supplies for the extra person and need to figure out how to survive.

Ludi Lin (as Liu Kang): “Listen carefully. Watch, learn. Mortal Kombat has begun.”

A hit video game comes to the big screen in “Mortal Kombat.”

An MMA fighter is invited to compete in Mortal Kombat, an ancient martial arts tournament. The goal: to win and protect earth from an invasion.

