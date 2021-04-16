Morgan Freeman is a bad guy, and an alligator is super friendly. Bizarre scenarios like these can only mean one thing: it’s time to grab the popcorn and kick your seat back for this week’s Showtime.

Ruby Rose (as Victoria): “It’s not safe for me out there.”

Morgan Freeman (as Damon): “I don’t see that you have much choice.”

Morgan Freeman and Ruby Rose make a killer team in the crime thriller “Vanquish.”

He’s a retired police commissioner, and she’s a former drug runner, but when Morgan kidnaps her daughter, Ruby has to hit the streets to do his dirty work, or else.

Morgan Freeman (as Damon): “If you kill me, you’ll never be able to find her.”

Ruby dished with Deco about what sets this character apart from her other action-packed performances.

Ruby Rose: “She doesn’t want to be doing this. It’s regrettable, and it’s hurting her. It’s not something she wants to do or thought she’d ever be doing again.”

Annie Potts (as Edmée, voice): “You’re old enough to know the truth.”

Michael J. Woodard (as Arlo Beauregard, voice): “I have a dad? From a city called New York.”

Annie Potts (as Edmée, voice): “This is your adventure!”

It’s adventure time with Arlo! Yay! He’s half human, half gator and all animation.

“Arlo the Alligator Boy” follows Arlo’s journey to find his long-lost father in the Big Apple, and you can be sure he makes new friends, and learns a thing or two about himself along the way.

Mary Lambert (as Bertie, voice): “Because of you, I think that different is the best thing that someone can be.”

