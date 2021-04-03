Alpha titans duking it out around the globe, cowboys giddying up in Philadelphia, and Michelle Pfeiffer moving to Paris. None of these things are related, other than being movies in this week’s Showtime.

Caleb McLaughlin (as Cole): “Yo! There’s a horse in your house.”

Saddle up! Idris Elba and Caleb McLaughlin star in Netflix’s new drama, “Concrete Cowboy.”

The movie is about a troubled teen who’s sent to live with his dad and discovers the world of urban horseback riding, which is a real thing in Philadelphia.

Idris says the cast learned a lot about the culture while filming.

Idris Elba: “There wasn’t a day that we didn’t learn something new and then try and put that into the film, so it felt as authentic as possible.”

Susan Coyne (as Joan): “The hens are clucking.”

Michelle Pfeiffer (as Frances Price): “Are they saying I’m broke?”

Susan Coyne (as Joan): “They are. What about my apartment in Paris? It’s just sitting empty.”

Sounds like a plan, I guess. Michelle Pfeiffer stars in the dramedy “French Exit.”

She plays a socialite who ups and moves to Oaris once she burns through her late husband’s inheritance. This is why we have financial advisors.

William Sadler (as Father Hagan): “When God builds a church, the devil builds a chapel next door.”

Cricket Brown (as Alice): “Don’t doubt her. Doubt weakens faith.”

Heaven help Jeffrey Dean Morgan in “The Unholy.” Morgan plays a reporter sent to investigate a girl with a connection to the Virgin Mary … or so they think.

Jeffrey has to figure out if she’s heavenly — or hellish.

Rebecca Hall (as Ilene Andrews): “It’s Godzilla.”

It. Is. On!

“Godzilla versus Kong” is exactly what it sounds like: Godzilla battling King Kong. Only one can reign supreme.

We’re not sure of that, actually. We don’t know the official rules of epic monster battles.

But the movie has a star-studded human cast, including Rebecca Hall. She knows who the real A-listers are.

Rebecca Hall: “Two of these classic monsters that have cropped up on our screens for years and years and years are going head to head. I mean, the film’s about them.”

