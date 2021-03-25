Are you hungry for more entertainment? This week’s Showtime is like a fabulous buffet. All we ask, though, is that you get a clean plate every time you go up.

Bailee Madison (as Avery): “I’m Avery.”

Kevin Quinn (as Will Hawkins): “Nice to meet you.”

Kevin Quinn (as Will Hawkins): “What’s her story?”

Jahbril Cook (as George): “Way out of your league, trust me.”

In “A Week Away,” a troubled teenager takes a leap of faith at summer camp when he finds more than he thought: love, friends and a place to belong.

For Pembroke Pines native turned Hollywood star Bailee Madison, belonging is just a phone call away.

Bailee Madison: “It’s calling my fam, calling my momma. calling my sister, just checking in. I mean, they’re my best friends.”

Liam Cunningham (as Walter Moreland): “I’m the owner of a salvage business, and I have a job offer. I want you to help me break into the most secure vault in the world.”

Freddie Highmore (as Thom Laybrick): (laughs) “OK, very good.”

You won’t be laughing during “The Vault.” A group of highly-trained thieves literally go underground to get their hands on a treasure locked away under the Bank of Spain.

Bob Odenkirk (as Hutch Mansell): “Everybody get to the basement.”

Connie Nielsen (as Becca Mansell): “What is happening?”

Bob Odenkirk (as Hutch Mansell): “Don’t call 911.”

Appearances can be deceiving. In “Nobody,” Bob Odenkirk plays a non-confrontational guy who reveals his true self when his family is threatened by an old enemy of his.

Carla Juri (as Ilse Keller): “It can often be hard to tell who someone really is, who is good and who is bad.”

Dame Judi Dench (as Miss Rocholl): “My girls are not the enemy.”

James D’Arcy (as Captain Drey): “They’re German, aren’t they?”

A British finishing school is packed with daughters of high-level German officers. Is it part of some plot to help the Nazis defeat England? You’ll have to watch the World War II drama “Six Minutes to Midnight” to find out.

Lil Rel Howery (as Bud Malone): “Can you just hit that on switch for me?”

Eric Andre (as Chris Carey): “No, no, no, no! Oh, my God, turn it off!”

“Bad Trip” has nothing to do with drugs — and everything to do with laughing your butt off.

Tiffany Haddish stars in this hidden camera comedy that pranks real people who have absolutely no idea what the heck is going on.

Eric Andre (as Chris Carey): “I’d like to make a toast.”

Lil Rel Howery (as Bud Malone): “What are you doing up there? Get down.”

Eric Andre (as Chris Carey): “I love you all.”

Lil Rel Howery (as Bud Malone): “Come on, come on, come on, get up.”

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.