A new Netflix family movie where Jennifer Garner says yes, and an awards season title where Sir Anthony Hopkins says no, are among this week’s new releases. Here’s a preview.

Jennifer Garner (as Allison Torres): “We can be fun again.”

Jenna Ortega (as Katie Torres): “Really?”

Edgar Ramírez (as Carlos Torres): “Let’s do this! Arriba!”

Who wants to hear no? In the new Netflix family comedy “Yes Day,” mom and dad Jennifer Garner and Edgar Ramírez let their kids call the shots for 24 hours.

Jen knows all about these shenanigans. She throws one every year with her family.

Jennifer Garner: “Truth be told, it’s really more about a kid getting to just bend the everyday rules. It’s ice cream for breakfast — almost always happens — sleeping outside in the yard.”

Anchorman: “It has now been six months since alleged drug dealer Bernard “Dutch” James has been arrested at a New Jersey restaurant.”

Character in “Dutch”: “Who the hell are you?”

Natasha Marc (as Michelle): “His lawyer.”

Court is in session. “Dutch” is a crime drama about a notorious drug dealer who’s done a lot of bad stuff, but now he’s on trial for a crime he may not have committed.

His defense attorney, played by Natasha Marc, is out to prove his innocence.

Natasha Marc: “What he’s on trial for, he’s not guilty of, so she’s all about proving a point.”

Anthony Hopkins (as Anthony): “I don’t know what she’s cooking up against me, but she’s cooking something up.”

Olivia Colman (as Anne): “What are you talking about, Dad?”

Anthony Hopkins (as Anthony): “I am not leaving my flat!”

“The Father” is the kind of movie awards voters drool about. Not that we’re complaining.

Sir Anthony Hopkins and Olivia Colman star in the drama, about a man who refuses help from his daughter, even as his health continues to go downhill.

Finn Wittrock (as Bart): “You’ve never played with a sparkler?”

Zoe Chao (as Vienna): “Nope.”

Finn Wittrock (as Bart): “Run!”

Zoe Chao (as Vienna): “You gotta run with me! Come on!”

Sparks are flying in the new romantic dramedy “Long Weekend.” Finn Wittrock and Zoe Chao play two struggling lovebirds who find each other at the right time.

If you’re starring in a rom-com, you gotta love the genre, right?

Finn Wittrock: “Slasher, horror, that’s what I usually go for. No, I’m a softie at heart. I love movies like this.”

Finn Wittrock (as Bart): “Are you real?”

Zoe Chao (as Vienna): “There’s a reason I was drawn to you.”

