So many movies, so little time. This week’s Showtime includes a talking sponge and a talking dragon, and those may not even be the weirdest movies of the bunch. Decide for yourself.

Leslie Jones (as Mary Junson): “He’s supposed to be like the Prince of Wakanda.”

Eddie Murphy (as Akeem): “Wakanda is a fictional place.”

Leslie Jones (as Mary Junson): “Not to everybody.”

Eddie Murphy is back in “Coming 2 America.”

Thirty-three years after the original, Prince Akeem is now king, and when he learns he has a son back in New York, he’s off to track down the heir to the throne of Zamunda.

Eddie Murphy: “When I got the idea, and we got the writers, and we got it on paper, and we had a script, I was like, ‘OK, let’s go do it. I never felt pressure.'”

Tom Holland (as Todd): “You know, you might not like my dog or want to hit me over the head or something.”

Daisy Ridley (as Viola): “I like your dog.”

In “Chaos Walking,” Daisy Ridley crash-lands on a planet where all the women have disappeared.

On the plus side, Tom Holland lives here, but she can hear all men’s thoughts. All of them.

Deco asked Daisy if she can hack that in real life.

Daisy Ridley: “I’m quite a sensitive person, so I tend to pick up on stuff anyway, which is already stressful, because I’m like, ‘Oh, my God, just like live my life!'”

Kelly Marie Tran (as Raya): “Six years of searching. Please let this be it. Focus. Eyes forward, Tuk Tuk. Good boy.”

In “Raya and the Last Dragon,” evil forces have taken over.

Raya is a young warrior who needs to find and team up with the world’s last dragon so the two can save her homeland.

Taylor Takahashi (as Alfred “Boogie” Chin): “I’ve got to represent. I’ve got 5,000 years of Chinese history.”

Pop Smoke (as Monk): “That’s a lot of pressure.”

“Boogie” is about an Asian American high school basketball star who wants to score big in the NBA, but first he has to juggle his dreams with the stress of school and family.

Taylor Takahashi: “‘Boogie’ is a coming-of-age story set in New York, in the backdrop of New York, coming from an immigrant Taiwanese American family, and it’s the journey through his lens of New York City.”

Tom Kenny (as SpongeBob SquarePants): “I love my live. I love you so much, Gary.”

Tom Kenny (as Gary): : “Ow.”

SpongeBob is on the trail of the snail in “The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run.”

SpongeBob’s pet, Gary, is snail-napped, and SpongeBob goes on an epic adventure to get him back.

Character in “The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run”: “Seize them!”

Tom Kenny (as SpongeBob SquarePants): “Patrick, what are you doing?”

Bill Fagerbakke (as Patrick Star): “Free food!”

