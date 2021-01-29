Hey, you. It’s Friday night, and you have endless possibilities for love and adventure. Sadly, only in the movies, so if you’re still in the market for that love and adventure, here’s what’s new in this week’s Showtime.

Justin Timberlake (as Eddie Palmer): “There are things in this world that you can be, and there are things in this world that you can’t. How many boys do you see that show?”

Ryder Allen (as Sam): “None.”

Justin Timberlake (as Eddie Palmer): “What does that tell you?”

Ryder Allen (as Sam): “That I can be the first.”

It’s a case of the pros and cons. Justin Timberlake stars as an ex-con in “Palmer.”

After his release, Justin forms an unlikely bond with a boy from a troubled home.

Ryder Allen: “I want them to learn that you need to accept yourself. I want you to know that you need to accept other people for who they are.”

Kelly Hu (as Leilani): “My kids are inside that mountain looking for some Spanish gold?!”

It’s all about an adventure in “Finding ‘Ohana.” Two Brooklyn siblings spend a summer in Hawaii and end up on a treasure hunt.

Colin Firth (as Sam): “And I definitely wouldn’t be here if it weren’t for this man next to me.”

Just call them partners in time, as in quality time. Colin Firth and Stanley Tucci take a trip all over England in “Supernova.”

During the trip, the couple’s love is tested when one of them finds out they have a life-changing illness.

Stanley Tucci: “There are many different versions of true love, but trust is the primary element of all of those versions.”

