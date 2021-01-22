Have any plans for the weekend? You do now. We’ve got four new films for you. We have fantasy, fear, fights and friendship, and it’s all in this week’s Showtime.

Jason Segel (as Dane Faucheaux): “Hey, how are you feeling?”

Dakota Johnson (as Nicole Teague): “Tired. Thanks for being here.”

There’s no friend like Jason Segel in “Our Friend.”

When Dakota Johnson’s character is diagnosed with cancer, Jason puts his life on hold to be there for her and her husband, played by Casey Affleck.

Dakota Johnson: “There’s a level of bravery that comes with this kind of compassion and selflessness that I think is really beautiful.”

Jake Allyn (as Jackson Greer): “I don’t know if I can fix what I did down there, but I’ve got to try.”

When a Texas man accidentally murders a Mexican boy, he’s caught in “No Man’s Land.”

He’s stuck between two nations and two cultures. Trying to right a deadly wrong becomes his biggest fight.

Winston Duke (as Will): “You are being considered for the amazing opportunity of life.”

In “Nine Days,” five souls take part in the ultimate job interview. Each one of them is judged to determine which one is suitable to be born.

Dennis Quaid (as Mason): “You got sucker-punched by Blaine.”

Sean Patrick Flanery climbs back into the ring in “Born a Champion.”

He plays a legendary mixed martial arts fighter who was cheated out of victory. The world demands a rematch, and so does he.

Sean Patrick Flanery (as Mickey): “I need to face him.”

