If you are over binge-watching TV shows, you’re in luck: there are five new movies out this week. From butt kicking action, to a real-life expedition and a jewelry heist, this week’s Showtime won’t disappoint, unless you’re part of a drug cartel.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas (as Pinky Madam): “Why would you kick him? Why would you hit him like that?”

Had enough of your boss? Yeah, so has this guy.

In “The White Tiger,” Priyanka Chopra Jonas stars in a twisted story about a servant whose masters force him to cover up for a crime, but with her encouragement, he decides he’s had it.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas: “She was like, ‘I was meant to have a particular destiny as well, but don’t be that person. Get out of what is dictated for you.'”

“The Marksman” is about some drug cartel members who end up on the wrong side of Liam Neeson after trying to capture an immigrant boy he’s sworn to protect.

It’s not a place you want to be.

Liam Neeson: “The story evolves in a very lovely way, I think, between myself and this kid who’s 11 years of age, and I just thought it had a lot of heart.”

Damson Idris (as Lt. Thomas Harp): “I don’t have any specialist training as a field agent.”

Anthony Mackie (as Leo): “Don’t worry. I am special enough for both of us.”

Don’t mess with Anthony Mackie.

In “Outside the Wire,” Mackie plays an android military officer who’s out to stop a possible nuclear attack. That would be a “Mackie attacky.”

Carey Mulligan (as Edith Pretty): What are they?”

Ralph Fiennes (as Basil Brown): “We are standing in someone’s graveyard, I reckon.”

Character in “The Dig”: “Viking?”

Ralph Fiennes (as Basil Brown): “No, maybe older.”

That’s an artifact, Jack!

Carey Mulligan and Ralph Fiennes star in “The Dig.” It’s the true story of the race to dig up a wooden ship from the Dark Ages. If you can dig it.

Chiwetel Ejiofor (as Paxton): “For two weeks, we are locked together here.”

Anne Hathaway (as Linda): “You know, you think I am so happy and normal.”

Chiwetel Ejiofor (as Paxton): “No. I would never accuse you of being happy and normal.”

Anne Hathaway (as Linda): “‘Cause I’m not!”

From the lock down to the lock up.

In “Locked Down,” Anne Hathaway and Chiwetel Ejiofor are a couple on the rocks, but they’re forced to stay together during the lockdown.

That’s when they hatch a plan to stage a jewelry heist. How many times have we heard that story?

Chiwetel Ejiofor (as Paxton): “You’re talking about stealing a diamond that’s 3 million pounds. Live wild or die, Linda.”

