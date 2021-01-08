New year, new movies. Three films are dropping this week, and there’s a little something for everyone. From action-packed rescue missions to friendship drama and an animated fairy tale, we’ve got it all in this week’s Showtime.

Serinda Swan (as Kate Paxton): “Please don’t shoot. Please don’t.”

Brice Bexter (as Younes Laalej): “Brad, Kate has been abducted. She’s in Algeria.”

In “Redemption Day,” Gary Dourdan is a man on a mission. He plays a war hero trying to save his wife, who’s been kidnapped by terrorists. Let’s just say you don’t wanna mess with this guy.

Tamara LaSeon Bass (as Patrice): “Me and my girlfriends used to sit around and plan our lives. So much has changed.”

Character in “If Not Now, When?”: “For good or bad?”

Tamara LaSeon Bass (as Patrice): “Depends on who you ask.”

Never underestimate the power of friendhsip. In the movie “If Not Now, When?” fourhigh school pals reunite to support each other during a difficult time. It’s a story of love, forgiveness and the bonds of sisterhood.

Ashley Tisdale (as Cinderella): “We all need wedding cakes.”

Demi Lovato (as Lenore): “Must be three lucky men. Who’s got a picture? (princesses whip out three framed portraits) You guys realize that’s the same guy, right?”

You know Sleeping Beauty, Cinderella and Snow White’s stories, but have you ever wondered what Prince Charming’s deal is?

In the new animated Netflix movie “Charming,” the fabled hunk’s the man of the hour, but he’s gotta figure out who his real true love is before a curse takes over his kingdom.

The star-studded voice cast includes Demi Lovato, Wilmer Valderrama, Sia and Avril Lavigne.

Wilmer Valderrama (as Prince Philippe Charming): “Let’s do this. Ahhhh! Well, that played out differently in my mind.”

