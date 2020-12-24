Jamie Foxx finds a role with soul, and a puppet tells a tale with no strings attached. Deco’s rounding up the best in theaters — and On Demand, ‘cuz it’s 2020 — in this week’s Showtime.

Connie Nielsen (as Hippolyta): “Nothing good is born from lies. The greatest is not what you think.”

In “Wonder Woman 1984,” our “sheroe” is back and out to save the world again, but this time, she’s in an era of excess: the 1980s.

With the return of her long-lost love, Steve Trevor, the Amazonian princess fights media mogul Maxwell Lord and friend-turned-enemy the Cheetah, played by Kristen Wiig.

Gal Gadot: “I love — Kristen is the best. Kristen is so funny and such a good friend and such a generous partner, and she made the process so delightful for me.”

Ray McKinnon (as Simon Boudlin): “Why are you doing this?”

Tom Hanks (as as Capt. Jefferson Kyle Kidd): “She needs to laugh and dream. She needs new memories.”

Tom Hanks stars with newcomer Helena Zengel in “News of the World.” It’s a story about a news reader at the end of the Civil War, who discovers a young girl in Texas who was taken by a local tribe. Then he risks his life to reunite her with her closest living family.

Tom Hanks: “Those scenes with the two of us, those crackled. They were ridiculous fun in order to shoot.”

Tina Fey (as 22, voice): “Don’t worry, you can’t crush a soul here. That’s what life on Earth is for.”

Disney and Pixar are getting deep in “Soul.” Jamie Foxx and Tina Fey star in the insightful story about a middle school band teacher who falls into another realm where he learns what’s important in life.

Jamie Foxx: “The way they think, four-, five-, six-dimensional. I mean, you think about it, the movies that have come before, where they deal with these types of subject matter, really open up different sides of your head.”

Christopher Lowell (as Al Monroe): “It’s every guy’s worst nightmare getting accused like that.”

Laverne Cox (as Gail): “Really?”

Carey Mulligan (as Cassie): “Really? Can you guess what every woman’s worst nightmare is?”

“Promising Young Woman” is a revenge drama about a medical student who drops out of school to troll would-be sexual abusers. Carey Mulligan plays Cassie, who uses disguises to reveal their true intentions.

Carey Mulligan: “In those personas, she will make herself vulnerable to men, and these predatory men ultimately will have the tables sort of turned on them.”

Eli Goree (as Cassius Clay): “I’m the new heavyweight champion of the world, and I don’t even have a scratch on my face. Oh, my goodness. Why am I so pretty?”

Imagine what could have happened. That’s what “One Night in Miami” does.

The film tells the story of a fictionalized meeting between Malcolm X, Muhammad Ali, Jim Brown and Sam Cooke, where they discuss their roles in the civil rights movement.

Another childhood classic is getting the live-action treatment. This version of “Pinocchio” sticks closely to the original fairy tale story of the wooden puppet who magically comes to life.

Instead of relying on CGI, the movie uses prosthetics and makeup to create a fantasy world.

Federico Ielappi (as Pinocchio): “I don’t want to be a puppet. I want to become a boy like all the others.”

