One way or another, movies are still being released, and well, all know that’s a good thing. Horror, drama, a coming-of-age tale, there’s a little something for everyone in this week’s Showtime!

Loretta Devine (as Eloise): “This, it stands for you. Whatever happens to it, happens to you.”

Omari Hardwick and Loretta Devine are getting superstitious in the new horror movie “Spell.”

When his character crash lands in rural Appalachia on his way to his father’s funeral, Ms. Eloise gives him a stay, let’s just say, he won’t rate well on Trip Advisor.

Omari Hardwick: “Loretta Devine’s incredible character of Eloise is trying to handcuff this guy to figure out and embracing who he is.”

Azhy Robertson (as Oliver): “This is Larry. He isn’t from the world you know. Larry just wants a friend. Oh, my God!”

Just when you thought 2020 couldn’t get any scarier, in the new horror film “Come Play,” a monster has figured out how to use technology to target kids, and he’s after an autistic boy who can’t talk.

Now, it’s up to his parents to keep him safe.

Family, am I right? You gotta love ’em.

“When We Last Spoke” tells the story of two orphaned sisters who are raised by their grandparents in the 1960s, and their eventual reunion as adults.

It’s a story of friendship, heartbreak, forgiveness and, of course, family bonds.

Jaeden Martell (as Paul): “There’s some things that I’ve always wanted to ask you…”

Chris Messina (as Denny): “Paul, open up.”

Jaeden Martell (as Paul): “About who I was.”

Talk about a hairy situation!

In “The True Adventures of Wolfboy,” a teenage boy with a rare condition that makes him grow fur-like hair everywhere is on a mission to find his estranged mother.

And the road to mom is filled with fun, mischief, a little danger and a lot of self-discovery.

Character in “The True Adventures of Wolfboy”: “The world’s gonna be mean to us no matter what we do, so we can’t afford to be mean to ourselves.”

