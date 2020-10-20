Movies should be a big part of your balanced entertainment diet. Now, here’s a look at what’s on the movie menu in this week’s Showtime.

Bill Murray (as Felix): “So, Dean is going away a lot on on business trips? Raise your hand if that sounds fishy.”

Rashida Jones (as Laura): “He’s not like you. He’s a good guy.”

Rashida Jones is a young wife and mom who thinks her career-driven husband is having an affair in “On the Rocks.”

Bill Murray plays her father, who was a playboy in his younger days and doesn’t always give great relationship advice.

The father-daughter duo go on an adventure to see how stable her marriage is.

Character in “The Empty Man”: “If you are on bridge and you find a bottle, you blow into it and you think about the empty man blow.”

Teenagers in a small town summon an urban legend in “The Empty Man.”

In the horror movie, the teens start disappearing, and locals think it’s the work of a supernatural being, the Empty Man.

Hero Fiennes Tiffin (as Hardin Scott): “The entire world is a collection or memoranda that she did exist, and that I have lost her. This is our story, Tessa’s and mine.”

In “After We Collided,” a couple’s on again, off again relationship looks like it’s off for good, but when a new guy starts treating her right, Bozo realizes he needs to man up and fight for their love.

Chelsea Peretti (as Claire): “Happy Thanksgiving!”

Mike Rose (as Gus): “This time of year is always hard for me because I hate my family.”

Let’s talk turkey.

Malin Akerman and Kat Dennings are two friends planning a quiet Thanksgiving together, but their plans go up in smoke when people crash their small holiday dinner.

The two pals have to juggle a boyfriend, an ex and some crazy relatives in “Friendsgiving.”

Andrew Santino (as Rick): “Who is going to carve this turkey?”

Ryan Hansen (as Gunnar): “Maybe Molly should cut the turkey in the name of feminism.”

