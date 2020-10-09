Robert De Niro does comedy, Lin-Manuel Miranda tells us about his founding father, and a family covers up a major crime. We’ve got a preview of this week’s new movies, and just like clockwork, it’s Showtime.

Christopher Walken (as Jerry): “How’s your daughter’s place, Ed?”

Robert De Niro (as Ed): “She gave me my grandson’s room. He’s not too happy about it.”

Oakes Fegley (as Peter): “How do you like your room?”

Robert De Niro (as Ed): “Kid, look, I didn’t want it to be this way, either.”

Oakes Fegley (as Peter): “I just want my room back … Get away from me!”

Don’t mess with Grandpa. In “The War with Grandpa,” a kid goes head-to-head with his grandfather, played by Robert De Niro, after Gramps takes the kid’s room.

Let the chaos ensue!

Lin-Manuel Miranda: “When I was playing Hamilton, I was just playing my father. He’s just a relentless [expletive].”

Allow Lin-Manuel Miranda to introduce us to his dad, Luis Miranda.

He’s in the spotlight in the new HBO documentary, “Siempre, Luis.” It shows us his lifelong political activism and fight for Puerto Rico.

Luis told Deco how surreal it is to have a movie all about himself.

Luis Miranda: “I come from a life of being backstage, being in the background, so it’s a totally new experience for me to be center stage.”

Joey King (as Kayla): “I pushed her. She fell.”

What would you do if your daughter killed her best friend? Would you turn her in, or would you cover it up?

Peter Sarsgaard, Mireille Enos and Joey King star in the new Amazon Prime drama-thriller “The Lie.”

After watching it, we have two words: you’re grounded.

Joey King: “Peter and Mireille do a phenomenal job of convincing you that, even if your child has done something terrible, your love for them is still super strong.”

Peter Sarsgaard (as Jay): “Whatever you wanna believe, she didn’t mean it!”

