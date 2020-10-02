A romance across the pond, an alien invasion and a little girl power. We’re rounding up your viewing options in this week’s Showtime.

Craig Ferguson (as Howard): “I saw your spanks.”

Kathie Lee Gifford (as Annabelle): “I don’t wear spanks.”

Craig Ferguson (as Howard): “A wee bit of Scottish humor there.”

Talk show stars Kathie Lee Gifford and Craig Ferguson flex their acting chops — and some palpable chemistry — in the new romantic comedy “Then Came You.”

Kathie plays a widow who travels to the countries from her favorite movies, but plans get put on pause when she meets Craig’s gorgeous hair in Scotland.

By the way, Kathie Lee also wrote the movie.

Kathie Lee Gifford: “After he said, ‘Let’s write this movie together,’ I sat down at 2 o’clock in the morning and started writing, and I could see their characters, but I could hear Craig’s voice.”

Sunita Mani (as Su): “Bye, world.”

John Reynolds (as Jack): “OK, bye, guys. Thank you.”

The new comedy “Save Yourselves!” proves the world could actually end if you turn your phone off.

Two Brooklynites escape to an upstate New York cabin to unplug from from technology, but they definitely weren’t expecting an alien invasion during their social media detox.

John Reynolds: “For me, personally, just playing Jack, it’s like I’m surrounded by characters like this. I see a lot of him in myself.”

Alicia Vikander (as Gloria Steinem): “I want to write about the women’s movement.”

David Shae (Male Journalist Times): “What movement?”

The story of feminist icon Gloria Steinem is at the heart of “The Glorias.”

Three different actresses portray Steinem throughout her life. Julianne Moore plays her in her 1970s heyday, when she became the editor of Ms. magazine and galvanized the women’s movement.

Julianne Moore (as Gloria Steinem): “All the magazine people said, ‘Don’t do a lesbian story in the first issue,’ so I feel like we need to do a lesbian story.”

Caller: “Gloria Steinem should rot in hell.”

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.