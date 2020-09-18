A time-traveling nightmare, a creepy preacher and a nurse you don’t want at your bedside. You can catch them all in theaters or on demand. It’s all part of this week’s Showtime.

Jack Huston (as Captain Jasper): “Whoever you were before, that’s over.”

The horrors of the past come back in “Antebellum,” a mind-bending thriller about a successful author, played by Janelle Monáe, who finds herself in a historical nightmare she can’t wake up from.

Janelle Monáe: “I think this film does an effective job at reminding us that the past is not even the past. There’s no way we can talk about the amplification of white supremacy and systemic racism without going to the past.”

Joel Kinaman (as Thomas): “Why are you doing this?”

Noomi Rapace (as Maja): “You don’t remember me? Your name is Carl.”

Joel Kinaman (as Thomas): “I don’t know who you’re confusing me with, but I’m not him.”

In “The Secrets We Keep,” a World War II survivor who moved to America spots a man she believes committed heinous war crimes against her 15 years before. The question is, should she forgive or get revenge?

Noomi Rapace: “She wants to make him suffer the way she suffered. and then she, without really knowing or noticing or realizing, she kind of more and more drifts into needing him to answer specific things.”

Robert Pattinson (as Preston Teagardin): “Blessed are they hunger thirst.”

Tom Holland (as Arvin Russell): “That ain’t no preacher!”

Tom Holland is fighting the forces of evil in “The Devil All the Time.” Robert Pattinson plays a preacher who’s giving him hell.

Robert Pattinson (as Preston Teagardin): “Delusions!”

Susan Sarandon (as Lily): “Anna, Chris, you up? I’m dead soon. You coming down?”

Susan Sarandon brings her family together in “Blackbird.” It’s a story of love, loss and living life to the fullest.

Bring the Kleenex. It’s a tearjerker!

Anson Boon (as Jonathan): “You’re gonna give me some life advice?”

Susan Sarandon (as Lily): “You just show up and give it your best shot.”

Sarah Paulson (as Nurse Ratched): “I didn’t say you made me uncomfortable. I said the question was personal.”

Nurse Ratched will see you now. Sarah Paulson takes on the infamous nurse in a prequel series to “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest.”

Sarah Paulson: “The character is beloved…. scary thing to undertake.”

The Netflix series will show us how Nurse Ratched came to deliver her own brand of bad medicine.

Sarah Paulson (as Nurse Ratched): “Bringing me into this hospital was the best decision you ever made.”

