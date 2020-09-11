The movies in this week’s Showtime have a theme, and that is being single isn’t easy. We don’t need movies to tell us that. Here’s a look.

Wil Wheaton (as Andy): “Hi, I’m Andy. Thanks for being here today!”

“Rent-A-Pal” proves fake friends are the worst.

A lonely guy living in his mother’s basement gets more than he bargained for when he turns to a dating service. Things get freaky when a weird videotape starts taking control of his life.

Wil Wheaton: “Either it’s supernatural, which is cool, or it’s all happening in David’s head, which is also cool. You can watch this movie, and either one of those interpretations is equally valid.”

Katerina Tsompanis (as The New York Woman): “If you want to make it as a singer, America is where you need to be.”​

Long before girl power was a thing, Helen Reddy’s song “I Am Woman” was the anthem for the women’s movement in the ’70’s.

Tilda Cobham-Hervey plays the Australian singer in “I Am Woman,” which is streaming on demand.

Geraldine Viswanathan (as Lucy Gulliver): “This is amazing. There are broken people out there like me. People who need to let go and move on.”

“The Broken Hearts Gallery” is hitting theaters. It’s about a New York art gallery assistant who’s dumped by her boyfriend and has a hard time getting over it.

She realizes there are others who also need to get over their broken hearts, so she creates an exhibit of souvenirs from past relationships.

Geraldine Viswanathan (as Lucy Gulliver): “Heartbreak is the loneliest feeling in the world, and the truth is, it happens to us all.”

