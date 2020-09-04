There’s actually a blockbuster film to see in theaters this weekend. Remember those? Big summer movies? Two new movies are also streaming. Here’s a preview in this week’s Showtime.

Martin Donovan (as Victor): “Your duty transcends national interests. This is about survival.”

No big deal or anything. John David Washington and Robert Pattinson just have to save humanity from World War III.

The time-warping spy thriller “Tenet” is making its long-awaited debut in the U.S.

John David told Deco he was all in on teaming up with director Christopher Nolan.

John David Washington: “Knowing I was going to be able to work with him, and knowing I was going to be in the film, and then knowing my role in the film, I’m still grinning. I’m still excited. It still feels surreal.”

Jessie Buckley (as Young Woman): “It’s snowing.”

Jesse Plemons (as Jake): “Winter is coming!”

So is an incredibly uncomfortable trip to a secluded farmhouse. “I’m Thinking of Ending Things” is a psychological horror on Netflix.

It’s about a young woman who agrees to meet her boyfriend’s parents, even though she kinda wants to break up. You can interpret the movie in many different ways.

Jessie Buckley: “It has changed for me 20 million times, in doing it and watching it or talking about it.”

Yifei Liu (as Mulan): “Loyal, brave and true. It is my duty to protect my family.”

“Mulan,” on Disney+, is a live-action adaptation of Disney’s 1998 animated feature.

In the movie, China is being invaded, and each family is required to send one man to fight in the battle. Rather than send her aging father, Mulan secretly takes his place, showing some epic girl power.

Yifei Liu brings the butt-kicking warrior to life.

Yifei Liu: “She’s discovering herself, not on the surface, but deep inside.”

