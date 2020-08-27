A king, a god, and heresy! No, it’s not a “Game of Thrones” spinoff. It’s everything new hitting home entertainment in this week’s “Showtime.”

Pete Davidson (as Scott Carlin): “I’m going to be here forever.”

The king is here, as in “The King of Staten Island.”

The film stars Pete Davidson and is loosely based on his life. It’s the story of a man who loses his firefighter father during the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

Mick Jagger (as Joseph Cassidy): “Think of the splash it would make.”

“The Burnt Orange Heresy” features Mick Jagger. He plays an art collector who sends a critic on a mission to steal a painting.

Timothy Simons (as Father Murphy): “You are here as a part of God’s plan.”

“Stranger Things” star Natalia Dyer leads the comedy-drama “Yes, God, Yes.”

She plays a Catholic schoolgirl in the early 2000s. She struggles with tempting thoughts after an AOL chat turns racy.

Bella Thorne (as Arielle Summers): “I knew I was going to be famous.”

Bella Thorne and Jake Manley play a couple who become social media sensations in the crime thriller “Infamous.”

Their newfound fame comes from streaming their cross-country robberies online.

Reina Aoi (as Miya): “Emma, what’s wrong?”

Other titles available: the sci-fi horror flick “Deep Blue Sea 3” and the action-thriller “One Night in Bangkok.”

Candice Patton (as Iris West): “So what do we do first?”

From TV to DVD, the sixth season of the CW series “The Flash,” Season 8 of “Chicago Fire” and the third season of “SEAL Team,” starring David Boreanaz, were all released this week.

Katy Perry (singing): “Finally got back that smile.”

For music fans, Katy Perry releases her new album “Smile,” Grammy-nominated rock band NEEDTOBREATHE unleash “Out of Body,” and Grammy-winning singer Toni Braxton’s 10th album is called “Spell My Name.”

Toni Braxton (singing): “I just wanna dance.”

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.