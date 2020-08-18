Military wives, a father and son, and an emperor — and that’s just an average Tuesday night for Alex.

There’s a lot going on in home entertainment.

Here’s a look in this week’s Showtime.

The movie “Emperor” is inspired by the real-life American freedom fighter and legend, Shields Green.

It retells the story of his escape from slavery and joining the pre-civil War slave rebellion at Harpers Ferry in West Virginia.

Bill Nighy and Sam Riley star in the British comedy-drama, “Sometimes Always Never.”

It’s about a widowed father and his estranged son who are forced to take a trip together.

“Military Wives” is inspired by the true story of a group of women on a British military base who form a choir for support while their spouses serve in Afghanistan.

For horror fans, the indie film “Open 24 Hours” centers around a woman recovering from a violent past and facing terrors at her new job at a gas station convenience store, and the British comedy-slasher “Prevenge” is about a mother’s unborn baby who speaks and coaches her from the womb to lure and kill unsuspecting victims.

From TV to DVD, Ruby Rose stars as Kate Kane in the first season of the CW series “Batwoman,” Season 10 of “Blue Bloods” starring Tom Selleck, and the third season of the CBS series “S.W.A.T.”

For music fans, country star Tim McGraw releases his first solo album in five years titled “Here On Earth.”

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.