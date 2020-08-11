A cursed video game, a singer looking for a second act, and building a girl. Some interesting new things are hitting home video this week. Keep your eyes peeled for something called “Nether Blasters.”

Beanie Feldstein (as Johanna Morrigan): “Last night, rock ‘n’ roll meant nothing to me. By midnight, it was the most important thing in the world.”

You go, girl!

Beanie Feldstein goes full British in “How to Build a Girl.” The coming-of-age comedy finds Feldstein’s character reinventing her teenage self to pursue her dream of becoming a writer.

Dakota Johnson (as Maggie Sherwoode): “I grew up around music. It’s my whole world.”

Another music-focused movie arriving on home video is “The High Note,” starring Dakota Johnson as an assistant to an R&B singer played by Tracee Ellis Ross. The dramedy saw a limited theatrical release in May after having its wide release cancelled due to the pandemic.

Tom Plumley (as Max Jenkins): “I know it sounds nuts. I mean, I’ve been wanting to play this game since I could hold a controller.”

The movie hitting home video this week with easily the most fun title to say out loud is “Max Reload and the Nether Blasters.”

The flick follows a video game store clerk who must become a hero after a cursed game cartridge unleashes an evil force in the real world. (I remember the first time that happened to me. It was terrible.)

Anyway, “Reload” was partially funded through a Kickstarter campaign, and it features Greg Grunberg and Kevin Smith, along with the voice of Wil Wheaton, among its cast.

