From a soul collector to World War II fighters and a swan princess, this weekend’s entertainment offerings are eclectic. Here’s a look at your options in this week’s Showtime.

“I feel so lucky.”

Haley Bennett stars in the psychological thriller, “Swallow.”

“I just wanted to make you happy.”

She plays a newly pregnant housewife who develops a habit of swallowing dangerous objects.

“There’s something about him I don’t trust.”

A South African shaman, cursed to collect souls, seeks atonement for his evil past in the aptly named “The Soul Collector.”

“Not a word to anyone.”

The wartime thriller, “The Resistance Fighter,” is based on the true story about Poland’s uprising against the Nazis towards the end of World War II.

“He’s gone missing.”

The British action film, “Dead Ringer,” is the modern day version of “The Prince and the Pauper,” following a man from a poor background who takes over a rich pop star’s life.

“We’re doing all the dangerous stuff.”

Available for kids is the animated fairytale “The Swan Princess: A Royal Wedding.”

“Hello.”

From TV to DVD, season three of the hit medical drama, “The Good Doctor.”

Season two of the Amazon Prime Video series, “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan,” starring John Krasinski.

“This is the first of the discoveries I’ve made.”

James McAvoy and Lin-Manuel Miranda star in the first season of the HBO series, “His Dark Materials.”

And the first season of “Dispatches From Elsewhere” is an AMC anthology series created by and starring Jason Segel.

“One margarita.”

For music fans, country singer Luke Bryan releases his seventh album, “Born Here, Live Here, Die Here.”

And Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Cassadee Pope releases her eight-song acoustic record, “Rise and Shine.”

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.