A legendary gangster, a legendary dog and a legendary mime. It’s a legendary weekend for home entertainment. Here’s a preview in this week’s Showtime.

Kiersey Clemons (as Dee Dee Skyes): “Gentlemen, welcome aboard.”

The legendary ghost-fighting pooch, Scooby-Doo, has a case of puppy love in the animated adventure, “Scoob!”

Amanda Seyfried (as Daphne Blake): “This is about one of us.”

The film follows the Mystery Incorporated gang trying to stop a global dogpocalypse, but this dog tale also shows us how Scooby and Shaggy became lifelong friends.

Aww!

Scarlett Johansson (as Nicole Barber): “Charlie and I are getting a divorce.”

Netflix’s hit drama, “Marriage Story,” is also available to own on DVD and Blu-ray.

The film stars Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson as a couple whose amicable divorce turns ugly.

Tom Hardy (as Fonse): “We made a promise.”

The OG “Scarface” isn’t a guy you want to fool around with.

In “Capone,” you’ll see Tom Hardy transform into the notorious American gangster Al Capone.

Alex Fondja (as Frederique): “Welcome to the resistance.”

Jesse Eisenberg plays legendary French-Jewish mime, Marcel Marceau in the Holocaust-era drama, “Resistance.”

Chad Michael Murray (as Rich): “Don’t try anything.”

Bruce Willis stars in the action-thriller “Survive the Night” about a doctor and his family who are held hostage by violent criminals, and even the threat of a costly co-pay isn’t enough to scare them off.

Celebratory releases totally include the 25th anniversary of the ’90s comedy, “Clueless” starring Alicia Silverstone, arriving on Blu-ray and limited edition Blu-ray steel book.

Catch the 13th anniversary edition of “Ghost” with Demi Moore, Patrick Swayze and Hollywood’s hottest pottery wheel scene ever.

From TV to DVD, the complete 10th season of HBO’s hit comedy “Curb Your Enthusiasm” and season two of the Stephen King-inspired horror anthology, “Castle Rock.”

Isayas Theodros (as Jamal): “He’s here.”

