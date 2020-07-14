Some sexy stars are swinging, and Miss Mary J. Blige has a lot more drama in her life. Here’s a look at what’s new in home entertainment, in this week’s Showtime.

Mary J. Blige (as Renee Lonito-Smith): “All these things that keep happening, they mean something.”

R&B superstar, Oscar nominee and uber diva Mary J. Blige goes up against a supernatural force in the action thriller “Body Cam.”

She plays a police officer who discovers something paranormal is targeting the cops in her unit.

Alex Wolff (as Henry): “You OK?”

Alex Wolff is a loooooong way from “Jumanji.” Now he plays a grieving teenager who develops an opioid addiction after the death of his mother, in the drama “Castle in the Ground.”

Chord Overstreet (as Tom): “You OK?”

Olivia Culpo (as Laura Jane): “It’s just the wedding. I just want to make sure everybody has fun.”

Olivia Culpo and Chord Overstreet star in the R-rated comedy “The Swing of Things.”

They play a young couple who accidentally book their destination wedding and honeymoon at a swingers resort.

Stella Maeve (as Julia Wicker): “We got magic back because we lost Q.”

From TV to DVD, the complete series of the sci-fi show “The Magicians” is available to own on Blu-ray.

Ellie Goulding: (singing) “Beautiful lies on a Friday night.”

And for you music fans, British pop singer Ellie Goulding releases her fourth album, “Brightest Blue.”

Ellie Goulding: (singing) “I’m not a material girl.”

