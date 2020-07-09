If you’re like Lynn, you avoid watching too much TV and organize your spoon drawer instead. Although, Shireen did convince her to finally watch “The Andy Griffith Show.” If you’re more like Shireen, and you go to bed clutching your TV, you’re in luck! There’s so much new stuff to watch, including trolls, drama, music and romance.

“There are other kinds of trolls. Our ancestors created six strings, each for a different type of music: rock, country, techno, classical, funk and hip hop.”

The trolls are going on tour. The home video release of “Trolls World Tour: Dance Party Edition” is out now on Blu-ray, DVD and 4K Ultra HD.

The animated adventure’s bonus features include deleted scenes and behind the scenes footage, a new short film starring Tiny Diamond, and a dance party mode letting viewers sing and dance along with the trolls.

Janel Parrish (as Gina Jackson): “We are the opening act for Arcade Fire!”

Also out: the music dramedy, “Mighty Oak.”

A decade after a band manager loses her brother and singer in a car crash, a young musical prodigy steps in to bring the band back together.

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (as Aziz): “Come away with me.”

Dakota Fanning plays a British woman raised Muslim in Ethiopia seeking asylum in England in the film adaptation of “Sweetness in the Belly.”

Annette Bening (as Grace): “We’re happy.”

Annette Bening and Bill Nighy are a longtime couple on the verge of divorce in the family drama, “Hope Gap.”

Ryan Masson (as Isaac): “I want to show you something.”

A young NASA scientist becomes obsessed with finding proof he was abducted by aliens in the sci-fi drama, “Proximity.”

Sharon Lawrence (as Marsha): “My husband’s gone.”

Also out: the romantic drama “The Lost Husband” starring Josh Duhamel and Leslie Bibb, and actor Tom Berenger is a retired marine on a hunting trip gone wrong in the crime thriller, “Blood and Money.”

And for music fans, Grammy nominated rock band, Goo Goo Dolls, release the deluxe edition of their 12th album called “Miracle Pill,” which includes three new tracks.

