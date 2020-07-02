Mel Gibson and zombies are streaming this weekend. Here’s a look in this week’s Showtime.

David Zayas (as John): “Fifty-five million dollars is here in this building”

Kate Bosworth (as Troy): “What is that?!”

The action drama “Force of Nature” features Mel Gibson and Kate Bosworth fighting criminals during a hurricane.

Please, like we needed reminding that it’s hurricane season!

In the action horror film “Redcon-1,” Britain faces a deadly zombie virus outbreak, and an elite team of soldiers search for a scientist in quarantine who holds the cure.

Like we needed another thing to be in quarantine for!

Rosanna Arquette (as Claudia): “It’s a very old tomb.”

Brian Cox (as Rory MacNeil): “That smile?”

Rosanna Arquette (as Claudia): This is how the Etruscans pictured their dead.”

Brian Cox and Rosanna Arquette star in “The Etruscan Smile.” The drama follows a Scotsman who gains a new lease on life when he leaves his homeland to seek medical treatment in California.

Maggie Siff (as Cheryl): “Not everyone wants to live like us.”

Steven Ogg (as Clint): “Of course they do.”

A teenage girl living in a van with her father learns to survive on her own when he suddenly dies in the coming-of-age drama “The Short History of the Long Road.”

Andy Samberg (as Jake Peralta): “I made a suicide squad”

From TV to DVD, Season 7 of the cop comedy “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” and the third season of USA Network’s dark anthology series “The Sinner,” starring Matt Bomer, are out this week.

For music fans, 87-year-old country legend Willie Nelson releases his 70th album, “First Rose of Spring.”

