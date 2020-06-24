You want options? We got options! A bunch of good stuff is hitting your home entertainment system. Here’s a look in this week’s Showtime.

Character in “Trolls World Tour”: “Wait for it.”

“Trolls World Tour” sings to the top of what’s new in home entertainment.

The music-filled sequel follows Poppy and Branch on a mission to protect different types of music from being destroyed.

There’s also a dance party edition of the film that includes sing-alongs, dance moves, interactive pop ups and more.

Forest Whitaker (as Reverend Kennedy): “If you truly want to leave the Klan…”

On digital video disc, the timely true story “Burden” features Academy Award winner Forest Whitaker as a Black preacher facing backlash from his Southern community when he helps a KKK member leave the Klan.

Jack Bannon (as Alfred Pennyworth): “My apologies.”

From the small screen, the first season of the Epix series, “Pennyworth.”

The show is the “Batman” prequel focusing on the early years of Bruce Wayne’s loyal butler and guardian, Alfred Pennyworth.

For music fans, the documentary and concert film, “Depeche Mode: Spirits in the Forest,” captures the rock band playing the final two shows of their Global Spirit Tour in Berlin 2018.

The film comes in a special four-disc package that includes the soundtrack and live audio recording from their performances.

Grammy nominated sister band Haim release their new album “Women in Music Part III.”

And seven-time Grammy winner Alanis Morissette celebrates the 25th anniversary of “Jagged Little Pill” with a deluxe edition.

The special release includes the original 13-track album plus a new acoustic live record from her March 2020 performance at Shepherd’s Bush in London.

