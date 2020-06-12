A dog, a king and a political witch hunt, and something that will have you crying fowl. There’s a lot going on in this week’s Showtime.

Betty Gilpin (as Crystal): “What is happening? What is all this?”

“All of this” is the horror thriller, “The Hunt.”

The political satire dropped this week on DVD.

Character in “The Hunt”: “These are not real people.”

Betty Gilpin and Hilary Swank star in the film about a group of strangers hunted down for sport until one woman turns the tables on the killers.

Megan Fox (as Ellen): “There must have been a power outage last night.”

Here’s some paw-some news!

Megan Fox, Josh Duhamel and Gabriel Bateman star in “Think Like a Dog.”

The family comedy follows a 12-year-old tech prodigy who develops a telepathic connection with his pet dog after a science fair project goes wrong.

Character in “The King of Staten Island”: “What are those numbers on your arm?”

Pete Davidson (as Scott Carlin): “That’s the date my dad died.”

It’s good to be king!

“The King of Staten Island” is directed by Judd Apatow and stars Pete Davidson.

The story is loosely based on Pete’s life after his father, a firefighter, died in 9/11.

Pete Davidson (as Scott Carlin): “I’m going to be here forever.”

Marisa Tomei (as Margie Carlin): “Yeah.”

Character in “Da Five Bloods”: “Welcome back to Vietnam.”

On Netflix, there’s Spike Lee’s latest film, “Da Five Bloods.”

“Black Panther’s” Chadwick Boseman leads the cast.

It’s the story of four black Vietnam vets who go back to look for the remains of their fallen squad leader, as well as a buried treasure.

Character in “Artemis Fowl”: “It’s time to face your destiny.”

And a big Disney movie, “Artemis Fowl,” is going straight to home release on Disney+.

It’s Kenneth Branagh’s look at a 12-year-old boy who comes from a long line of criminal masterminds and searches for clues about the disappearance of his dad.

Ferdia Shaw (as Artemis Fowl): “Save my father, save the world.”

