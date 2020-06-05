“Total Recall” isn’t the only classic film celebrating an anniversary. There’s something old and some things very new in this week’s Showtime.

Just when you thought it was safe to back in the water, Steven Spielberg’s iconic shark saga “Jaws” celebrates its 45th anniversary.

The classic thriller is returning to home video, this time on 4K Ultra HD.

Debra Winger (as Sissy): “You know how to two step?”

“Urban Cowboy” is also celebrating an anniversary with a Blu-ray release.

It’s been 40 years since John Travolta and Debra Winger starred in the rocky love story of Bud and Sissy.

Noah Schnapp (as Abe): “Some people call me Avraham. Some people call me Ibrahim. I prefer Abe.”

Also available: the drama “Abe” starring “Stranger Things” actor Noah Schnapp.

He plays a 12-year-old aspiring chef who unites his family through food.

Regina King (as Angela Abar): “You didn’t kill him.”

Louis Gossett Jr. (as Will Reeves): “I did it all by myself.”

From TV to DVD, HBO’s limited series “Watchmen” and the first season of DC Comics’ antihero “Harley Quinn” in her own animated series.

Kaley Cuoco (as Harley Quinn): “Joker! This is my score.”

