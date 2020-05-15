Shireen totally misses going to the movies, but good news! There’s still plenty to watch at home. Here’s a look in this week’s Showtime!

Tom Hardy (as Fonse [Al Capone]): “We made a promise.”

Tom Hardy has transformed himself for “Capone,” which just hit video-on-demand.

He stars as the notorious American gangster.

Margot Robbie (as Harley Quinn): “You are so cool.”

Now available on Blu-ray or DVD is “Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn,” starring Margot Robbie.

Harrison Ford (as John Thornton): “How do you feel about an adventure?”

Harrison Ford forms a life-changing bond with a dog in the film adaptation of the classic novel, “The Call of the Wild.”

Issa Rae (as Mae): “I’m terrible at first dates.”

In the romantic drama “The Photograph,” Issa Rae plays a young woman whose journey into her mother’s past leads to an unexpected romance.

Jimmy O. Yang (as Brax Weaver): “Fantasy island!”

The horror flick “Fantasy Island” is a dark twist on the popular 1970s TV show.

Michael Pena stars as the owner of a tropical resort where fantasies turn into nightmares.

William H. Macy (as Frank Gallagher): “I got an inheritance waiting for me.”

Hey, binge-aholics, the 10th season of “Shameless” and fourth season of “Lucifer” are now both available to purchase.

Jerry Stiller (as Frank Costanza): “I’ve got a lot of problems with you people!”

And for Frank Costanza fans, TBS is airing a Jerry Stiller-themed “Seinfeld” marathon this weekend to honor the late comedian.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.