Streaming services are everywhere, but that might not be a bad thing right now. What else do we really have going on during quarantine? A Hollywood insider is giving us some of her top streaming suggestions in this week’s Showtime!

Your friend’s mom’s Netflix account is probably coming in handy right about now.

Kylie Mar, Yahoo Entertainment: “I’ve only started to go hangout with Hulu. I’ve mostly been having a relationship with Netflix and Disney+, and Quibi is the side hoe for me *laughs*.”

Yahoo Entertainment’s Kylie Mar is helping us sort through all those options to find the best and most binge-able shows and movies.

One of them is the critically acclaimed coming-of-age movie with adult themes called, “The Half Of It,” which features a groundbreaking lead character.

Kylie Mar: “Not only is she an Asian American character, but the character is also gay. It’s kind of making waves in both the LGBTQ+ and the Asian communities.”

Another coming-of-age hit is “I Am Not Okay With This”.

It’s about a high schooler dealing with those tough teenage years and her newfound superpowers.

Sophia Lillis (as Sydney Novak0: “It’s probably just puberty.”

“Stranger Things,” anyone?

Kylie Mar: “Maybe because we’re waiting for ‘Stranger Things,’ it kind of fills the void right now, but no, it doesn’t feel exactly like ‘Stranger Things.’ It definitely has its own character and feel to the show.”

Streaming has serious star power right now.

Reese Witherspoon (as Elena Richardson): “She has completely infiltrated our lives. I need to figure out who this woman is!”

“Little Fires Everywhere” follows two mothers in the ’90s from different socioeconomic backgrounds.

Kylie Mar: “Reese Witherspoon is just killing it in TV right now between ‘Big Little Lies,’ ‘The Morning Show’ and now ‘Little Fires Everywhere.’ She’s so good in it, and I’m obsessed with this show right now.”

Liam Hemsworth (as Dodge Tynes): “When does it start?”

Christoph Waltz (as Miles Sellers): “It just did.”

Liam Hemsworth and Christoph Waltz star in the popular action-thriller, “Most Dangerous Game.”

It’s on Quibi, the new service that releases movies in bite-size segments.

Kylie Mar: “The episodes are like seven minutes, so you think, ‘A quick episode a day.’ I end up stockpiling, and I wait until the end of the week, so I can watch five episodes in a row.”

But, the thing Kylie seemed most excited to suggest is a comedy called “Dave.”

Kylie Mar: “‘Dave’ is so good. Oh, my gosh!”

Lil Dicky (as himself): “I’m a once in a generation artist who just got verified on Twitter.”

Andrew Santino (as Mike): “I’m glad you feel good a robot told you you’re worth it.”

The series is a fictional take on real-life rapper Lil Dicky, who stars as himself.

Kylie Mar: “It’s just really funny. I highly encourage everyone to watch ‘Dave.'”

